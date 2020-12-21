Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.05 fixes issues but disables the console

No, not consoles, the console - the thing players can use to type in commands and other fun cheats. It seems it was causing more headaches than CD Projekt Red cared for though, as it's been removed from the game in the 1.05 hotfix, along with some bug fixes.

The update is 4GB in size and has a number of visual improvements, quest and bug fixes, and improved NPC reactions when taking cover. There are also some core stability and crash fixes in there, and performance should now be hugely improved on AMD Ryzen processors with 8 cores or less.

But sadly the lack of debug console, apart from removing cheating, is a roadblock for modders. CD Projekt does intend to address this though, stating that "this doesn't mean we don't want to support the modding community. Stay tuned for more info on that."

You can check out the full list of fixes here. Sadly my main save game is still borked with a bug that caused graphical weirdness after leaving a braindance - one I just simply can't fix, so my fun in Night City is over, at least for now. Hopefully, this new hotfix fixes issues for many folks, though.