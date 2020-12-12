Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix addresses several major bugs and concerns

Cyberpunk 2077 was arguably the most successful single-player game launch in history - but it wasn't flawless - the game has become notorious for its plethora of bugs and chronic poor performance, especially on last-gen consoles. And there's also the small matter of the seizure-inducing visuals without sufficient warning...

Potentially putting somebody in the hospital isn't a great start for any game - but thankfully the issue has been resolved in Hotfix 1.04, along with a number of bugs and some stability and visual improvements.

The patch is available now on PC and PlayStation platforms, with the hotfix for the Xbox consoles coming very soon.

The game hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons when Game Informer's reviewer suffered a seizure while playing one of the game's 'braindance' sequences - noting that the effect was 'much like the actual device neurologists use in real life' to trigger seizures for the purposes of diagnosing patients - which is pretty worrying.

The game now displays a more prominent warning - and more importantly - the effect has now been changed, with the frequency and magnitude of flashing significantly reduced n the effect.

There's a huge list of other fixes to the game, from quest fixes to general visual and technical improvements, which you can read below. The game still has some serious issues though - I imagine it'll take a number of patches and bug fixes for the vast majority of them to be ironed out.

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance and Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific