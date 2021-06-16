Cyberpunk 2077 is coming back to the PlayStation Store with a warning

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched late last year, its performance and bugs left much to be desired, but not more so than on last-gen (PlayStation 4 / Xbox One) consoles, where the game's performance was so dire, it was pulled from the PlayStation Store and refunds were issued. While the game mustered a reasonable 86 on Metacritic for the PC version, on PlayStation 4, it managed just 57, a pretty dire score.

CD Projekt Red has been trying to resolve the problem ever since, seemingly to little avail. While the game has had a number of patches that have improved bugs and fixed some issues, performance on the PS4 version has remained pretty dire, even if slightly improved. Six months down the road though, it seems to be at a point where Sony is prepared to allow the game to return to the official PlayStation Store, but with a warning attached.

The game is now relisted, but not yet available to buy, with CD Projekt Red confirming it will once again be on sale next week. "The Management Board of CD Projekt S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021," it noted in an official announcement.

Sony is going to continue to warn players that, despite being relisted, the game still has serious performance issues on PS4, and that CD Projekt Red is continuing to "improve stability across all platforms" - noting that players will need a "PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience."