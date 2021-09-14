Cyberpunk 2077 latest patch fixes and improves wet surfaces

Cyberpunk 2077 is still getting regular patches, and while they're still addressing a ton of issues you likely didn't know about (and ignoring the ones that bother you, yes, you) - they're also introducing issues of their own. One such bug was the removal of wet surfaces, which caused roads to look dry, even when it was raining.

Thankfully that's now been resolved, and even better, they should look even better than they did before the bug was introduced. That's about as exciting as this latest patch gets though. There are a few more changes, with improvements to stealth detection speed, and changes to the height of a charged jump, but it's pretty short and dull. Frankly the improvements to Cyberpunk 2077 seem to be drying up about as quickly as the roads did...

Here's the rundown;

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of said item wasn't removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.

Corrected the height of the charged jump.

Adjusted enemies' stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having "The Rock" perk.

Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where players couldn't claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: "A network error has occurred. Please try again later".

Console-specific

[PlayStation] GPU memory optimization.

There's also been some quest specific fixes which you can check out here.