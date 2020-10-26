Cyberpunk 2077 level designer defends content cuts

We're rapidly approaching the release of Cyberpunk 2077, after a very long development process that has suffered several delays. Naturally, many gamers have been wondering about content which has ultimately had to be cut from the game in order to make a final release.

It's natural for a game to have some content cut during it's development, and that's a view shared on the game's official forums by senior level designer, Miles Toat. According to Toat, CD Projekt Red has shown 'openness' during the development process and notes that early previews of the game were never going to be a reflection of the final product.

Cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game—two years from release.

Tost goes on to note that there are several reasons why features were cut-down or removed, for example, making them work reliably. Indeed, he suggests in the end, this isn't a bad thing, and that even though cutting content is a hard decision to make, in the end, the overall product is most important.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on the 19th of November.