Cyberpunk 2077 looks simply stunning with RTX ON

Nvidia revealed a new showcase of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 last night at it's Ampere reveal event and shows off what the game will look like with RTX enabled on the next generation of cards, which promises to make the ray-tracing technology more affordable and performant than ever.

Cyberpunk seems like a perfect candidate for ray-tracing tech, with its atmospheric neon lights and reflective surfaces. Indeed, looking at the teaser, the reflections in puddles or on cars are particularly impressive. It really helps sell the world and makes materials look far more realistic.



The good news is that the RTX 3080 is promising double the performance of the 2080 Ti, meaning RTX will not only become more affordable but should yield an acceptable frame rate. RTX games have, so far, struggled to keep up with 1080p 60fps when enabled in most situations.

DLSS 2.0 technology also promises even more performance gains in games that will support it, by using AI and machine learning technology to allow a GPU to render a scene at 4K using the same computational power as it would to render at 1080p.

This means that 4K 60FPS gaming will soon be a reality, at least for those who can afford the higher-end cards. That being said, even the RTX 3070 will offer performance that exceeds that of the 2080 Ti at just a fraction of the cost, just $499.