Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer could be monetized

We already know multiplayer will be coming to Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch, but what we don't know much of yet is how it'll work. We have learned this past week however that CD Projekt Red's Adam Kiciński hasn't ruled out that the multiplayer mode won't contain microtransactions of some kind.

He didn't rule it in or out, though, stating at a recent investors conference call that it was too early to share any details, which suggests that it's at least being discussed internally if not planned.

The project is in a relatively early stage. We keep experimenting—this is our first multiplayer game, and we check different options and possibilities, and it's definitely not the time to point you to a certain specific direction on that.

While the company previously said they wouldn't include micro-transactions, they may still look at premium membership schemes or paid DLC for multiplayer, for example, or perhaps even change their minds.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on April 16th 2020, so not much longer left to wait. We'll keep our eyes pealed for any details that are revealed between now and then.