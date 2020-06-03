Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream postponed

The scheduled Night City Wire reveal event scheduled from the 11th to the 25th of June, following a statement from CD Projekt Red via the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

The developer stated that it is excited to share details on the game but that "more important discussions are happening right now" that they wish to be heard. The delay is in support of #BlackLivesMatter and ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

Demonstrations have taken place across the United States and the world which has resulted in further police violence against protestors. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Sony's PlayStation 5 event, along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Mobile's latest season have also been delayed, along with Electronic Arts who have also delayed Madden NFL 21's announcement.



