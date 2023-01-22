Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has the highest DLC budget in CD Projekt Red history

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, known as Phantom Liberty, has the highest budget for any expansion content that the company has ever released.

In an interview with the Polish publication Parkiet, CD Projekt confirmed that Phantom Liberty is set to be the "biggest expansion in the studio's history," although it's not clear what that means in terms of scope as well as budget.



According to community director Marcin Momot on Reddit, the DLC has the biggest budget that the studio has ever committed to a DLC expansion. No doubt having both Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves on the cast contributes a lot to that, but the DLC is years delayed due to the need to focus on fixing bugs and issues during Cyberpunk 2077's lackluster launch.

Phantom Liberty is going to add a new region to Night City, and will apparently have a "spy-thriller" storyline featuring both Johnny Silverhand and a new character played by Idris Elba, known as Solomon Reed.

I'm excited about this DLC. The Witcher 3 had some excellent expansions in the form of Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and if this follows the same bar for quality, fans won't be disappointed.

Unfortunately, this will be the last - and only - major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Phantom Liberty will be released at some point during 2023.