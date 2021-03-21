Cyberpunk 2077 Police AI gets overhauled in the latest patch

The long-awaited Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is still suffering from the effects of the hacking group that stole huge amounts of data, including game source code, from CD Projekt Red's servers, and while we still don't know when, exactly, the patch will be released, we at least have some new information as to the changes it'll be making, including a much welcome overhaul to the way the police work within the game.

CD Projekt posted the details in the format of a fake Night City News report, with the major change being that the police will now respond in a more realistic way when you commit a crime. Before, you would turn around and find police had instantly spawned behind you, even in seemingly impossible places, the moment you committed a crime - now, the police actually have to travel to your location, investigate and respond in a realistic way.

The police will now also assess any crime scene with drones before they arrive, which also adds to the realism. As you can see from the video above, this will be a much welcome change - some of the police behaviour was quite unrealistic. That being said, I never found the police to be much of a factor in the game, they're incredibly easy to escape from, and this does not seem like it'll change that in any meaningful way - but it's nice to see it's being improved.

Elsewhere in the patch, there are improvements to the driving and steering of vehicles, with a new sensitivity slider being introduced, as well as changes to make handling smoother and more stable when the frame rate dips. Vehicles are also getting a fun new feature that allows you to rock and rotate them slightly, meaning you may now be able to retrieve it when it's stuck somewhere it shouldn't be. Finally, double-tapping a movement key to dodge can be disabled; double-tapping the crouch toggle key will then dodge.

I am also expecting to see a bunch of general bug fixes and stability improvements, but it's nice to see a few new 'features' making their way into this new patch, too. The patch should release by the end of March, although we don't have a final date just yet.