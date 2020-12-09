Cyberpunk 2077's launch trailer drops with a secret message

With just mere hours to go (for some of you) until Cyberpunk 2077 finally unlocks - there's one last trailer to whet your appetite - and it's a goodun'.

The official launch trailer shows off various gameplay snippets and is something of a warm-up to the game, showing off V's journey to Night City. It poses you with a simple question; "Would you rather live in peace as Mr. Nobody, or go down for all times in a blaze of glory?"

Well, that's up to you, but you won't have to wait much longer now to carve your new life in Night City - there's even a hidden message in the trailer, which was picked up by PC Gamer - if you look closely, there's a hidden message contained within that hints at things to come;

The hidden message reads "Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 207, offering substantial, story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won't soon forget. But before we get there, we'll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that'll inject even more life into the world of the dark future."

It goes onto promise the first DLC program will launch in early 2021. It's not entirely surprising, but neat nonetheless.