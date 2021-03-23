Cyberpunk 2077's lead gameplay designer has left CD Projekt Red

The lead gameplay designer for Cyberpunk 2077, Andrzej Zawadzki, has announced today that he has left CD Projekt Red after eight years working at the studio.

The news was broke via Twitter, where Zawadzki confirmed that his time at the company was coming to an end. "It's time for the new adventure. To every person I've met on the way – thank you :) It was an honor and pleasure. See you around :)"

Zawadzki had worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and it's DLC, before becoming a Junior Gameplay Designer in 2016 on Cyberpunk 2077. During its development, he rose to RPG Coordinator, before becoming Senior Gameplay Designer a year ago.

As for where Zawadzki is going next, he says that he'll be taking "long holidays," but didn't elaborate any further as to the reason for his departure. Cyberpunk 2077's development cycle has been a troubled one, though, and with the recent hacking and data leak, this seems to be another potential blow to Cyberpunk 2077's recovery.

I still maintain that the game's story, and indeed gameplay, is pretty great - marred as it is by bugs, technical issues, and the entire console release fiasco. I'm still hopeful that in a few years time, hindsight will be kind to the game. In the meantime, I am looking forward to Patch 1.2 later this month.