Cyberpunk 2077's pre-orders are outpacing The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red held their third-quarter earnings call this week and had good news to report to its shareholders, with pre-order numbers for Cyberpunk 2077 already 'visibly higher' than any previous Witcher game, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt's Chief Financial Officer, Piotr Nielubowicz. stated during the call that the volume of pre-orders for Cyberpunk was "visibly higher" than any previous title. He showed that there was approximately $20 million in "deferred" revenue for the quarter - deferred revenue refers to money taken in pre-orders, that won't appear on the company books until after the game releases.

There was also some interesting stats when it comes to digital vs. physical sales - with the ratio of digital pre-orders being much higher than previous titles. CD Projekt Red expect over 50% of sales to be digital for Cyberpunk 2077, stating that "digital is very strong>"

It still surprises me that physical sales of games is still so high, but it's clear that the trend, for CD Projekt Red at least, is moving towards digital sales.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on December 10th, and shareholders were assured that the game will definitely be releasing this time. Here's hoping...