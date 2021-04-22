Cyberpunk 2077 sold nearly 14 million copies last year

Despite its troubles, Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be one of the best selling games in history so far, with 13.7 million copies sold last year, something that should be something of a consolation to CD Projekt Red.

It's a huge sales figure, and while it still has a long way to go to reach GTA V's untouchable 115 million, it's a number that few games ever manage to reach. Perhaps just as interesting is the metrics, though. According to other figures released by CD Projekt, more than half of all the game's sales were on PC or Stadia, a total of 56%, with PlayStation netting 28% of sales and Xbox 17%. I like to think the lion's share of that is likely to be PC, and I'm not too keen on Stadia's figures being lumped in there, but even so.



Perhaps that isn't surprising though, given PC is the platform that the game currently offers the best (and at least largely playable) experience. Also of note was digital vs. physical sales, which saw just 28% of all sales being physical boxed copies. Given the global pandemic, this trend towards digital distribution, especially on consoles, has accelerated (PC players are largely used to buying their games digitally these days).

And finally, GOG itself also profited from the success, seeing a huge spike in sales and platform usage after the game's release, leading to CD Projekt having their best quarter, and year, to date, at least financially. "Developing Cyberpunk 2077 was, without a doubt, the biggest and most complex project we’ve ever engaged in," said CEO Adam Kiciński. "We did indeed enter uncharted territory and undertake risks. While not everything has gone according to our plans, from the creative standpoint we are proud of most of the pieces which make up the game. As for those we’re not proud of—we are improving them, and will continue to do so."

CD Projekt is committed to turning Cyberpunk around, though, and promises more updates to Cyberpunk along with free DLC, before dedicated next-gen console versions come in the second half of 2021.