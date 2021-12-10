Cyberpunk 2077 staff reflect on highs and lows of development

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have been reflecting on their journey so far on the first anniversary of the game's release, with a number taking to Twitter to share some thoughts and unique insights.

The game was released exactly one year ago today and was met with a ton of heat for poorly optimized last-gen console ports, various bugs and glitches, and a number of lacking features such as police AI. There's been a lot of work put into the game since then, though, and as of today, the game has a mostly positive rating on Steam.

The game's Quest director, Pawel Sasko, commented on how the game was one of "the biggest challenges" of his career and proved to be a turning point, although he still adores the game and hopes to work on it for "many more years."

Meanwhile, the game's senior-level designer posted about how working on Cyberpunk 2077 "blessed me with the most exhilarating, hilarious, exhausting, frustrating, and insightful moments in my life."



Reflecting ont the challenges, he stated that "game dev isn't easy" and that it "sure wasn't easy to make this game," but that he "wouldn't want to trade my experiences for anything." He also added that "having seen my colleagues fighting, pushing and succeeding not only for improvements on our game, but the way we do things as a whole has left me in awe and optimistic about the future."

It's great to see the game has slowly turned around. Despite the bugs and issues when it was first released, it was one of the most compelling games I've played in a number of years, with fantastic environments, an immersive story and great casting.

It's great to see the game is finally getting to a place that everyone is happy about, and hopefully, we'll start to see the first DLC drop at some point during 2022.