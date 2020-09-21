Cyberpunk 2077 story is 'slightly shorter' than The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 was a fairly chunky game, but if you were expecting the same from Cyberpunk 2077 you may be a little bit disappointed, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the game will be 'slightly shorter.'

Of course, slightly shorter of a big game is still a big game - and indeed, according to CD Projekt Red on a recent livestream, the decision was made due to feedback that The Witcher 3's story was too long.

We do know the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3 because we got a lot of complaints about Witcher 3's main story just being too long. Looking at the metrics, you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game really far but never made it to the end. We want you to see the full story, so we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do.

I don't expect this news to have much if any impact on the final experience, however. RPG games are known for their long length, and Cyberpunk 2077 seems set to be no exception to that rule. Indeed, I am rather looking forward to getting my hands on it this fall.



