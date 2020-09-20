Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are surprisingly light

Good news for those of you expecting to have to upgrade your hardware to play Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt Red has now released the official minimum and recommended specs, and on the whole, they're surprisingly light, given how spectacular the game is visually.

The specs were released as part of the Night City Wire presentation, where some new trailers were also released (Below) - at a minimum, you're only going to need a GTX 780 / i5-3570 or equivalent, and for recommended specs, you'll apparently get away with a GTX 1060 or a Radeon R9 Fury.

MInimum:

OS: Windows 7 or 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB HDD, SSD recommended

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB SSD

So all said, that's pretty decent, even if SSD storage is recommended. Still, 70GB can be a fair chunk out of a small SSD as you may find in older or lower-end systems.





Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on the 18th of November.