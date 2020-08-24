Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC packs after release

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has confirmed that the game will be getting some free DLC releases in its post-launch roadmap, in a similar fashion to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red's last major AAA release.
August 22, 2020
The Witcher had 16 different DLC packs, and while most of it was cosmetics such as new armour, there were also a few new quests and even the addition of New Game+ mode, so it's possible that Cyberpunk will get some neat free additions in the months and years following its release.
The news isn't exactly a shocker, as we had expected Cyberpunk to follow a similar post-launch roadmap to The Witcher 3, but it's great to hear nonetheless. Cyberpunk 2077 is now slated for release on the 19th of November 2020.