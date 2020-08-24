Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC packs after release

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has confirmed that the game will be getting some free DLC releases in its post-launch roadmap, in a similar fashion to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red's last major AAA release.

The Witcher had 16 different DLC packs, and while most of it was cosmetics such as new armour, there were also a few new quests and even the addition of New Game+ mode, so it's possible that Cyberpunk will get some neat free additions in the months and years following its release.

The news isn't exactly a shocker, as we had expected Cyberpunk to follow a similar post-launch roadmap to The Witcher 3, but it's great to hear nonetheless. Cyberpunk 2077 is now slated for release on the 19th of November 2020.



