Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar in shock departure

Dan Houser, one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games along with his brother Sam Houser, will make a shock departure from the company in March, according to an SEC filing by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company.

Rockstar Games are well known for their open world RPG games, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and Bully, all of which Dan has been heavily involved with as a writer and producer. The statement within the filing explains that Dan had been on a break from the company since Spring last year.

After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.

The reason for Dan's extended break from the company and departure is unclear, however, Rockstar have confirmed that Sam Houser will be remaining with the company in the same capacity. Rockstar is due to have their quarterly financial call soon, so more details may be revealed then.