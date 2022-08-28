Dark Souls 3 multiplayer servers are finally back after 7 months

It's been a rollercoaster year for Souls fans, with the release of Elden Ring being the major highlight. There's been a few lows too, though, with Dark Souls 1, 2, and 3's online components going dark at the start of this year after security vulnerabilities were found that could compromise players' systems.

Fast-forward seven months and one of those games, Dark Souls 3, is finally getting its online functionality back. Players can now once again invade, summon, and use soapstones to praise the sun in the form of glowing messages.

The bad news is that Dark Souls 1 and 2 are still offline, at least for now. Developer From Software has stated on Twitter that those two games will hopefully be getting fixes soon, though.

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.



We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.



Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022

The security flaw found in the online multiplayer of all three games theoretically allowed hackers to get low-level access to your PC, meaning they could steal personal data, passwords, or run arbitarary code on your machine.

The servers were shut down before the issue was exploited, so nobody actually suffered any real loss, but fans of the games have been left fustrated ever since. With Elden Ring taking priority, you have to think that has to be a lot of the reason why the issue has been left unfixed for so long.