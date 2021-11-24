Dark Souls is crowned the Ultimate Game of All Time

In something that will prove to warm the hearts of GameFront fans everywhere (especially those on our YouTube channel) one of our favourite games of all time, Dark Souls, has been officially crowned the Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joysticks this past week.

The game faced stiff competition from the likes of Doom, Grand Theft Auto V, Half-Life 2, Halo: Combat Evolved, Minecraft, Portal and even Space Invaders. It's a huge acolade, and one that the game's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, was grateful to receive.

"Thank you very much for receiving such a wonderful award, It's still unbelievable that the user chose from the nominated works, but I feel it's a great honor," he said in a statement released after the event.

He went on to recognise the team behind the game, many of whom joined the company with Dark Souls and are now working on their latest game, Elden Ring. "I was deeply moved by the award," he added. "We will continue to make interesting and valuable games. I hope you look forward to it. Thank you!"

FromSoftware's next game will be Elden Ring, a collaboration with George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game is a sequel to the Dark Souls series, but with an open-world setting. The game will also be significantly longer than previous Dark Souls games and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true FromSoftware style. The game is set to release in February next year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.