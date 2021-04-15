Dataminer finds new DLC quests within Cyberpunk 2077 game files

A dataminer has found references to a collection of unused street story quests within the Cyberpunk 2077 game files, which may suggest either cut content or perhaps pre-loaded content for future DLC.

According to romulus_is_here, via Eurogamer, the quests have only appeared since Patch 1.2, which suggests that they are actually DLC and not cut from the game. Going into further details, he explains that quests are usually numbered between q000 and q204, but these are numbered q301 and onwards, which is something that hasn't been seen prior.

There's also a bunch of other files, along with these new quests, that reference "story-ep1" - something Romulus_is_here believes could be the first major DLC for the game. There's still a bunch of content missing though, with a lot of the files and quests only holding placeholder text currently. There are a few new characters referenced in there, though, including one named "Wagner" and another named "Anthony Anderson."

A new faction named the Kurtz Militia is also mentioned. It would seem a lot of the DLC will be based in Pacifica, and there's also evidence of a new location named Newcomers Haven, which sees Mr. Hands, based in Pacifica, issuing new quests.

While none of this can be confirmed as DLC content (it could still be cut content that has been accidentally reintroduced, for example) - the evidence does seem to point that way. If it's a big new piece of paid DLC, or some free additional content, remains to be seen though.