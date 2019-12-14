Daybreak is closing down Planetside Arena

Planetside Arena will end before it's truly begun it seems, as despite only going into Early Access in December, the game's servers will be closing down for good in January.

It follows a huge number of lay-offs at Daybreak Games earlier in the year, although the company downplayed concerns and suggested both Arena and Planetside 3 would both be in the works. It seems now that the company have given up hope on Arena being a success, or at least that is the official story;

The company blame the issues on the small player base;

While our team set out with an ambitious vision for a game that combined the massive-scale combat and camaraderie of PlanetSide through a diverse collection of new game modes, it has become clear after several months in Early Access that our population levels make it impossible to sustain the gameplay experience we envisioned

The comapny confirmed they'd be shutting the servers down in January 10th, 2020 at 5.00pm PST. The company will be providing full refunds to everyone who purchased the game during Early Access after the shutdown.

It shows there may be more signs of struggle at the company. There was no mention of Planetside 3 in the announcement, which hopefully will not be affected by the announcement. Daybreak previously stated that they saw Planetside Arena as a "stepping stone" to Planetside 3, where a lot of new features and technology would be tested, so it seems likely this will impact the development roadmap at least somewhat.



