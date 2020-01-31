Days of War leaves Early Access after three years

Days of War, a new WW2 shooter heavily inspired by Day of Defeat, has been in Steam's Early Access for many years, but has finally gone on general release.

The game is developed by Driven Arts, and is funded by a Kickstarter campaign. The game is basically a spiritual successor to Day of Defeat, and even includes remakes of some maps from that game, such as DoD_Donner.





The game has been in development for quite some time and has had two kickstarter campaigns to get it off the ground. The original early access was halted back in 2017 due to problems with the game, but was revived in August last year with a new publisher, Graffiti Games, coming to the rescue.

The game has had an upswing in it's reviews since then, but I reckon still could use more polish and additional work. That being said, it's a solid new WW2 shooter, if you like that kind of thing, and is currently available on Steam for 20% off.