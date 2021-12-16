DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive showcase their new engine

Bohemia Interactive, the studio behind the Arma series and, more recently, DayZ, have revealed their brand new Enfusion Engine, a game engine that seems to have impressive new graphical features and functionality, and the foundation for future games in the studio, including, presumably, the next Arma game.

The engine is focused on simulation, which is expected for the types of games the studio produces. It's designed to allow impressive visuals while still enabling complex systems to drive gameplay experiences, while also being friendlier to hardware. According to the studio, games built with the engine will run "much better than before."

We want your 16-core PC Master Race builds to sweat, but we also want to make sure everyone can enjoy their content across various builds and console generations.

It will also set the studio up for more console releases in the future. So far, only DayZ has made it to consoles, and was developed using a prototype of Enfusion. According to the studio, the engine can run on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but that does not mean games developed with it 'have to be ported' if it doesn't make sense for them to do so.

The engine is also developer-friendly, according to the studio, and is keen for modders and other studios to adopt it, featuring a dedicated modding backend that will allow for their own custom workshop to be built directly into the game.



