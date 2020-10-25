Deactivate your Facebook account to brick your Oculus

The drama continues for Oculus' forced and hamfisted integration with Facebook, with users now noticing that deactivating or deleting your Facebook account will also prevent access to your Oculus account, and essentially turn your VR headset into a glorified bookend.

There are very valid reasons for wanting to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account, fatigue with the platform is common, or you may want to simply lay low and avoid the drama of family and friends for a while. Sadly, if you want to use your expensive VR headset, that's no longer an option.

Important VR PSA: 👉 Deactivating your Facebook profile disables your Oculus Profile.

👉 Deleting your Facebook account takes away all your games, purchases, and progress.

Source: Eli Schwartz

Worse, if you delete your Facebook account, your Oculus account will be nuked with it, without warning - taking all your app purchases and achievements with it. Yup, that could be a very costly ragequit indeed.

As we've already noted, you can't get into any hot water on Facebook either - if your account isn't in good standing, for whatever reason, again you'll lose access to your Oculus, and have to spend a lot of time with customer support to try and get it back working again.

The news has lead to even greater backlash against Facebook for its forced tie-in to Facebook, with unpopularity for the move growing every day.