If you were looking forward to more information and reveals regarding the Dead Space reboot this year, then unfortunately you're out of luck, as the developers behind the new iteration, EA Motive, have stated they're halting the hype train while they get "heads down" into the game's development.

The game was originally revealed back in August and will be a total reboot, with a new engine and technology that'll allow the team to "really remove the flesh off of the bones of the enemy, and to give you a good sense not only of gore ... but also of how much damage am I doing to the opponent." Sounds especially gory, but we're going to be waiting some time before we can learn more about it.





According to EA Motive's community manager, Caden House, "We’re going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us. We look forward to showing you how you’ve helped shape the game next year when we’re further in development," although there was one saving grace, a new clip showing off how Ishimura's new, worn look is going to be put together.

There's no word yet on when the game might be due to release, although it all seems to be early days so far.