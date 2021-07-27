Death's Door smashes 100,000 players in the first week

Death's Door, a new Indie action-adventure RPG from developer Acid Nerve, has managed to smash the 100,000 player mark in its first week, an impressive feat for a smaller indie game, and one that's no doubt put smiles on the faces of its developers.

The game sees players going about their day job of reaping the souls of the dead when one day your assigned soul is stolen. Embarking on a quest to track down the desperate thief who stole it in a realm untouched by death, you encounter creatures that grow "far past their expiry." It very much has classic Zelda dungeon-crawling vibes about it and has scored incredibly high in reviews.

The news was shared via the game's official Twitter account, with the developers thanking fans for the "support and love" they have received so far.

Over 100,000 players have stepped through Death’s Door in the first week!



There's also a new trailer showcasing the game's accolades, which was released simultaneously. It's fantastic to see the small indie game getting a lot of love and attention right now, and it's proving to be one of the most successful indie games of the year so far.

With a score of 89 on Metacritic for the Xbox One version and 86 for the PC version, it's certainly a heavy hitter. It's worth checking out too if you're a fan of retro dungeon crawling Zelda-likes.