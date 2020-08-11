Death Stranding is getting a novelization in November

Death Stranding, the action-based postal-delivery simulator by Hideo Kojima, is getting turned into a series of novels by author Keji Yano, and the first volume of these is set to release in November of this year.
The story of Death Stranding, while no doubt deep and complex, is a little hard to follow at times, as is usually the case with Kojima's work in all honesty. That isn't a criticism, more a commentary on my own short attention span. The good news is the novel might be an easier way for gamers to absorb the story of Death Stranding.
It'll be a long read, though, especially once the full saga is released. Volume 1, which is releasing this year, is 304 pages long in and of itself. Just how many volumes there will be we don't know, but suffice to say it seems like a long read.
Kenji Yano, who is penning the novel, was a co-writer on the game, so it should remain true to the original material. The cover art looks great too, as you can see above. Yano actually worked on the Metal Gear Solid games and wrote several excellent novelizations for those, too, so if you liked Death Stranding, this is a pretty safe bet.
In case you're new to the game though, here's the synopsis of what to expect;
Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural phenomena known as the Death Stranding. Spectral creatures that devour the living have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, causing countries to fall and survivors to scatter and live in pockets of isolation. Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary porter with the ability to return from the world of the dead, has been entrusted with a critical mission by the President of the United Cities of America. He must journey across this ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to reconnect cities and people and rebuild America one step at a time.