Death Stranding is getting a novelization in November

Death Stranding, the action-based postal-delivery simulator by Hideo Kojima, is getting turned into a series of novels by author Keji Yano, and the first volume of these is set to release in November of this year.

The story of Death Stranding, while no doubt deep and complex, is a little hard to follow at times, as is usually the case with Kojima's work in all honesty. That isn't a criticism, more a commentary on my own short attention span. The good news is the novel might be an easier way for gamers to absorb the story of Death Stranding.

It'll be a long read, though, especially once the full saga is released. Volume 1, which is releasing this year, is 304 pages long in and of itself. Just how many volumes there will be we don't know, but suffice to say it seems like a long read.

Kenji Yano, who is penning the novel, was a co-writer on the game, so it should remain true to the original material. The cover art looks great too, as you can see above. Yano actually worked on the Metal Gear Solid games and wrote several excellent novelizations for those, too, so if you liked Death Stranding, this is a pretty safe bet.

In case you're new to the game though, here's the synopsis of what to expect;