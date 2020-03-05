Death Stranding PC will feature an awesome photo mode

Death Stranding is making it's way to PC in June, currently an exclusive to PS4. It seems though that to make up for the wait, the PC version will have a few extra bells and whistles, or at the very least, a pretty gnarly new photo mode.

Hideo Kojima himself showed off the mode via a short video on Twitter, which seems much more in-depth than the basic screenshot system available with the PS4 version of the game.

These are some examples from the Photo Mode in the PC ver. We will introduce on how to create them in another video later. Me, and some staffs that loves to take photos enjoyed making this Mode! Available, June 2nd.



Pre-order nowhttps://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/WvMwqzPiBn — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 4, 2020

You'll be able to position the camera, play with various functions such as brightness and exposure, and even apply filters, such as a polaroid effect. You'll even be able to change Sam's pose while you take the picture, which is a nice touch.

Kojima followed up with some tweets talking about cameras in games, and spoke of his idea to have a camera mode in Metal Gear Solid on the PS1. He's also looking to have some kind of photo contest once the game releases on PC.

The game comes to PC on June 2nd, specifically.