Death Stranding's next-gen release will cost you a $10 upgrade

Quite a lot of games have made the leap from the last-gen (PS4 / Xbox One) to the newer PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with a visual upgrade, and quite often these updated versions are given away for free if you already purchased the game for last-gen. That won't be the case with Death Stranding Director's Cut, though, meaning you'll need to fork up $10 to enjoy the game on next-gen hardware.

The news came from Jay Boor, the head of publishing at Kojima Productions. "If you purchased any Death Stranding digital version for PS4, you get the full Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 for only $10." he explained.

Several users took to Twitter, with one asking if the studio was "calling it a Director's Cut so they can sell it again at full price and not offer a free upgrade for people that bought the original cut on PS4," a valid argument, as I'm not sure the extras in Directors Cut justify the upgrade fee.

There'll be some new graphical options, including the ability to play at 4K 60fps, along with ultrawide and HDR support in something they are calling 'Fidelity Mode' - but there's nothing clear right now in terms of what, if anything, the "Director's Cut" brings in terms of content changes.

Death Stranding Director's Cut will release on the 24th of September.