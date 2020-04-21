1,851 ONLINE

Death Stranding's PC release delayed until July

Published by FileTrekker 4 hours ago , last updated 4 hours ago

Death Stranding was released on PlayStation 4 in November last year, but many gamers, including myself, are holding out for its eventual release on PC. Sadly, we'll now have to wait a little longer, as the PC release date has been pushed back from June to the 14th of July.

The reason, predictably, is due to COVID-19. Kojima Productions is one of many developers that have switched to home working, and this has caused delays to the development of the PC release.

The PC release should hopefully give gamers better frame rates and graphical enhancements over the PS4 version. The system requirements aren't yet released, however, but here's hoping the difficulties in development don't affect the quality of the final release.

