Deathloop is officially releasing in May 2021

It's official - Deathloop is officially releasing on the 21st of May next year, according to Bethesda, after the PlayStation store appeared to accidentally reveal the date prematurely.

The game, developed by Arkane, sees you play as a man named Colt, trapped in a never-ending time loop of life on an island in the sixties. Think Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, but with infinitely more guns and violence. The concept of the game is to assassinate eight targets located in different parts of the island before the day ends.

There's more than just guns though, with some supernatural powers also appearing to feature in the trailer. You'll also have the partying islanders to contend with, who seem hell-bent on stopping you from ruining all the fun.

It looks like a silly, and fun, concept. You can pre-order the game now on the Bethesda.net launcher. The game's also heading to Steam, but is still listed as "coming soon" for now.