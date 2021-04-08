Deathloop's release has been pushed back until September

The official release date for Deathloop has been pushed back until September, from its originally planned date of May 21st, according to the official Twitter account via ArkaneStudios.

The game, developed by Arkane, sees you play as a man named Colt, trapped in a never-ending time loop of life on an island in the sixties. Think Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, but with infinitely more guns and violence. The concept of the game is to assassinate eight targets located in different parts of the island before the day ends.

The news of the delay was confirmed by game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton, who stated that We've made the very hard decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to September 14, 2021. At Arkane we have a strong vision for Deathloop, and we don't want to compromise on that." It's hard not to feel bad for them, they were originally forced to commit to the May date after the PlayStation store leaked it prematurely, so perhaps they are not entirely to blame for the "delay."

Of course, the reason is down to COVID-19, with Bakaba stating that they "need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio." This isn't a bad thing though, we'd rather the team took their time and got it right, and frankly, delays are becoming somewhat normal in the current world climate.

I'm personally looking forward to getting my hands on this one on though. The new release date will be September 14th, 2021 and is available to pre-order now.