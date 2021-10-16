Deathloop update adds DLSS support and fixes framerate drops

Deathloop's first major update has now gone live, officially adding support for Nvidia's DLSS technology, in addition to fixing a few issues with frame drops and stutters during gameplay.

The new update, which weighs in at 11GB, also fixes a bunch of bugs and general issues. The big new addition though is Nvidia DLSS, or Deep Learning Super-Sampling, which uses machine-learning techniques to upscale games to an almost-native 4K image while rendering at a lower resolution, increasing frame-rates dramatically. The game already supported AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is supported on all platforms, but Nvidia owners can now try DLSS instead for even nicer upscaled visuals.

But many players are praising the main bug fix, the problem of frame drops and stuttering when moving the camera with the mouse on PC. The fix has made the experience feel like "a new game" according to many players. I never noticed any problems personally, but it's great to hear that for those who were experiencing them, the issues have now been put to bed once and for all.

Another neat addition in this update is a new warning that will appear on the screen if you're suffering from a poor internet connection, which should hopefully give you the heads up if you're finding yourself struggling online. One other cool update is a fix when switching weapons with the mouse wheel, which will no longer randomly drop weapons. Here's the full list of fixes and updates;

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if the player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

The new update certainly seems to have ironed out all the initial problems with Deathloop, so if you've been holding off from picking the game up, now seems like the perfect time to jump in and see what all the fuss is about.



