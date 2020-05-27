Denuvo has been removed from Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus has received something of a small update this week, and while it's mostly just welcome bug fixes and a few little tweaks, there is one notable change - the removal of the Denuvo DRM system, a change which will be generally welcomed by most gamers.

Denuvo is controversial amongst players and has been accused of affecting performance in games, among other more privacy and security related concerns.

There's a bunch of nice fixes in there too though, including a fix for the discharging filter issue in Sam's Story, where the timer would deplete too quickly in fog, as well as save backup functionality for the Epic Games Store version.

The full change list is below;

Removed Denuvo from Steam, Epic, Xbox PC Gamepass versions.

Fixed the rapidly discharging filter issue in Sam’s Story on all platforms (extreme timer depletion in fog).

This fixes the filter issue just after getting the boat from the humanimal hunter lair and proceeding into the fog beyond. Filters depleting quickly in the high rad zone near the sub base without the proper hazmat suit from the fire depot, is by design.

Added save backup functionality for Epic version in case of cloud save malfunction.

Browse to the default save folder to find a “.backup” folder.

Fixed camera rotation issue with latest Nvidia Ansel update.

Fixed various crashes.

Of course, Denuvo is primarily only useful in delaying crackers and pirates in the first few days of a game's release, when publishers often make the most sales. As such, developers often remove Denuvo a few weeks or months following a game's release.



