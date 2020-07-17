Destiny 2: Beyond Light delayed until November

Bungie has delayed the planned release of its next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, from it's planned September release date back to November instead.

The move is, predictably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bungie's community manager, David "Deej" Dague, stated that the move was "what's best for the game," and that the team has faced challenges in the face of the pandemic.

The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We've learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we're still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.

The update is now scheduled for the 10th of November, and as such, the Season of Arrivals has been extended through that date. The good news is, Deej has promised further details about what to expect in Beyond Light and Season of Arrivals over the next few weeks.