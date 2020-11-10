Destiny 2 Beyond Light is adding Nvidia's low-latency tech

Destiny 2's upcoming Beyond Light update is set to add Nvidia Reflex support to the game, a new technology that will reduce latency in-game on new, and even some existing hardware.

According to Nvidia, the tech will decrease latency and improve responsiveness by up to 49% - something that could actually give you an edge in Crucible. It's coming with the latest update, but you'll also need the upcoming Game Ready driver to be able to use it.



Relex will work on any Nvidia GPU all the way back to the 900 series, so you don't need a shiny new Ampere GPU to take advantage of it. Its real-world benefit will depend on how good your hardware already is, but any advantage is certainly welcome.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light, and the new Game Ready driver, both release today.