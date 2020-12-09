Destiny 2 crossplay support is launching sometime next year

Bungie has released their latest plans for the future of Destiny 2, including confirmation that crossplay will be heading to the game at some point in 2021 - along with an acknowledgement that Beyond Light had a "few clear-cut misses."

The news of crossplay coming in 2021 is something many players will be looking forward to - for the first time, players on PC and consoles will be able to play together - although as for exactly when the feature will launch, and how it will work, remains under wraps for now.

Also coming next year will be improved DDoS protection on consoles, two new Strikes in Season 13, and the eventual introduction of the transmog system, letting you make good armour appear like some other, slightly less good armour, as an example.

There'll also be the expanded legendary and master Lost Sector rotation, the return of the Vault of Glass raid, and some new exotic armour on the way. In the more immediate future though is the current issues with the Beyond Light expansion and Season of the Hunt;

Most players agree that the reward pool is far too small, and it's pretty annoying when other players are blowing your brains out with weapons you can no longer obtain - to address this concern, the team are promising "more guns" for Destiny 2 in the near future;

With each season in Year 4, the team promise to grow the overall Power ecosystem for weapons and will ensure that all weapons that you can take to the Power cap will always be earnable in-game. There's also a promise to include more new weapons than we saw in Beyond Light and Shadowkeep going forward.

Indeed, six new legendary weapons are on the way in Season 13, with two each for Strikes, Gambit and Crucible, along with some new unique weapons - and even better, weapons from season 11 and 12 will also stick around as world drops, with season 10 weapons being accessible through another "prescriptive" source - aka the Gunsmith, I think...