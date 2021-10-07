Destiny 2 ditching Tangled Shore and Forsaken content next year

Bungie has confirmed in its latest update that Tangled Shore and the majority of the content from the Forsaken DLC will be sent off to the Destiny Content Vault next year.

The Destiny Content Vault was introduced alongside the Beyond Light expansion last year and is effectively a graveyard of less popular destinations and activities. Bungie has stated previously that the concept behind the vault is to remove bloat from the game and make its maintenance and future updates more manageable.

Effectively this content is no longer in the game and available to play, but it's kept 'preserved' so that it may be able to return in the future - maybe. There's a bunch of content already in there, including Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury and the Leviathan.

They'll now be joined by Forsaken's campaign and Tangled Shore in February next year, meaning that after the go-launch of Year 5, this content will no longer be playable. The good news is that The Dreaming City will be kept, at least for the time being. The reason given for removing the content was to "allow the space to launch The Witch Queen expansion and its new Throne World destination, as well as new features like weapon crafting, the new Legendary difficulty campaign option, the new Glaive weapon archetype, plus all the additional content we have planned for the four new Seasons."

There's some content that'll stay though, such as the Proving Grounds strike and the Battlegrounds activities. According to Bungie, "the existing Battlegrounds will be combined with strikes into a new 'Vanguard Operations' playlist that will be free for all players. In addition, the Warden of Nothing strike will remain in the game and will be available to all players for free. Lastly, all of Spider’s currency exchange function will be taken over by Master Rahool in the Tower when the Tangled Shore is moved into the DCV."

There's one upside though. The content for Forsaken will be made free to all players on the 7th of December, to give everyone a chance to play it before it goes away next February. If you've not yet picked it up then, you should hold off for now, as it's certainly not worth dropping $25 on content that is going to be removed soon.



