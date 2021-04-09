Destiny 2 has nerfed The Lament, Falling Guillotine, Frenzy and more

With yet another new season of Destiny 2 around the corner, Bungie is continuing apace with the refactoring of its weapons, with a number of weapons being nerfed or rebalanced, according to the latest This Week at Bungie blog.

This relates to similar moves made back in February when certain weapons were nerfed and the weapon sunsetting system was crapped. It seems that Aggressive frame shotguns are one of the key targets, with weapons such as Felwinter's Lie being affected, and the Quickdraw perk being removed and replaced with Surplus on older versions of Astral Horizon. 120 rpm hand cannons have also had a reduction in range, which should resolve some of the issues seen in Crucible of late.

The Frenzy perk in PvE is also being nerfed, with the damage bonus now 15% instead of 20% - and two of the game's most popular swords, the Lament exotic and Falling Guillotine, are having changes that include reducing the damage to their heavy attacks.

The good news is that there's also hints that the Reservoir Burst perk may be appearing on a fusion rifle next season - the perk was nerfed, reducing damage from 33% to 25% - but as it's only used on a sunsetted weapon, the Loaded Question, this suggest that Bungie may have other plans for it next season.

The next season of Destiny 2 starts on the 11th of May, and you can read up on all the changes on Bungie's blog here.