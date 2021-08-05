Destiny 2 is doubling down on PvP with the return of old maps

PvP players are taking comfort in the news that two classic maps, along with two new game modes, are heading to Destiny 2 when Season 16 launches.

The news comes ahead of the official reveal of the Witch Queen expansion, which is due to be revealed on the 24th of August. According to the game's assistant director Joe Blackburn, the team are putting a lot of work into PvP, and are "plussing up the current Crucible experience."

There's also a promised revamp to the Trials of Osiris mode in the works. The question is, will these promises be enough to address the concerns that PvP is being neglected by Bungie? According to Blackburn on Twitter, "we’ve gotta keep our foot on the gas when it comes to revitalizing PvP pursuits and keeping gameplay metas fresh, this isn’t something we’ll ever be 'done' with. But we know we also have room to grow when it comes to new maps and modes."

Ahead of the showcase this month, I wanted to take a little time to talk about Destiny PVP. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

What we know for certain is that two classic, but currently unknown, maps are returning in season 16, which sounds a lot harder to do than you might think. The levels will have to be "hand ported" to be compatible with the game's engine upgrades. This will then be followed by a brand new map in Season 17, and a remastered Destiny 1 map in Season 18.

As for the two new modes, one will be named Rift, a "ball-dunking" mode that may be familiar already to anyone who played The Taken King expansion for the original Destiny. There's also some entirely new, as yet unknown modes on the way.

It makes a change from Bungie's attitude over the last year, when nearly a dozen maps went missing from Crucible, making the game much smaller in scope, honestly. While the news announced this week isn't entirely making up for that loss, it's a step in the right direction.

This will all have to wait though, next on the Destiny 2 roadmap is Season 15, and we don't even know when that'll be getting underway either (although it's likely towards the end of this month as the current season ends).