Destiny 2 is getting new ways to reach max power

There's a new season of Destiny 2 on the horizon, and as you'd expect with a new season, changes to the game are also coming with the update.

The most significant of the changes seems to be an increase in Pinnacle reward sources. Currently. players hit a soft cap of 1,000, but can get above this to a hard cap of 1,010 through these Pinnacle sources.

These sources are traditionally quite rare, and can be found in only a small number of activities, such as the Pit of Heresy dungeon. One of the sources, the Legendary Sundial, is due to be removed from the game soon, too.





The new season though adds plenty of new ways to gain Pinnacle sources, though. During the new season, there'll be weekly Crucible, Strike and Gambit challenges that will award Pinnacle drops, which makes them much more accessible to solo players. Previously, solo players only really had the matchmade Iron Banner playlist available to earn them.

There are other updates planned too, including the removal of Bright Engram loot boxes from the Eververse, and old Faction Rally armour being added to the drop loot pool. There's also some more changes to Exotic armor coming, including, a change to Controverse Hold that will reduce it's damage reduction to 20%, half it's current value.

You can check out the full list of changes on Bungie's news feed here.



