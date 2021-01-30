Destiny 2 is increasing recoil and scrapping weekly bounties

Have you just about mastered your favourite weapons and learned to control the recoil of your favourite rifles in Destiny 2? Well, forget all about it, because the recoil is about to get a huge revamp with weapons being given more shakiness than ever.

This only affects mouse and keyboard players, and will not include every single weapon but will change around half a dozen rifles, SMGs and hand cannons. The reason for the changes is due to the perceived disparity between controller and mouse and keyboard players, but instead of reducing recoil for gamepad players, they're increasing it for mouse and keyboard, for whatever strange reason.

Similarly controversial is the weekly bounties system, which is being scrapped with new weekly challenges. This will bring up to 10 new challenges every week during the first 10 weeks of a season, and will apparently give players more freedom to do stuff outside of the restraints that the weeklies have given so far.

Destiny 2 seems to be living in rough times as of late. Bungie seems to be making a series of controversial moves, from nerfing recoil to sunsetting popular weapons and completely wiping half of the game's content last year. Bungie promises new rewards next season, along with crossplay later this year.

Season 13 of Destiny 2 gets underway next Tuesday.