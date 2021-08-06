Bungie is reworking almost every Destiny 2 ability in Season 15

In the "This week at Bungie" (TWAB) news post that Bungie posts, as the name alludes to, weekly, Combat Gameplay Designer Eric Smith at Bungie has outlined some pretty significant balancing to almost every single ability within Destiny 2, all slated to come in the next season, Season 15, and not everyone is happy about this.

Perhaps the most long awaited and celebrated change is the separation of keybinds for "powered" melee, and "unpowered" melee. See, in Destiny 2 you can use a "powered" melee, this enables the user to do such things as throw fireballs from their palms, throw smoke bombs to make themselves invisible, or throw a knife from your hand. An unpowered melee is almost always a palm strike to an enemy when in melee range. This often lead to situations where you could find yourself striking an enemy at close range and putting yourself in harms way, rather than making yourself invisible with a smoke bomb for example.





Nothing matters in the Twab but separate melee buttons. Finally, set Jesus finally. — CCkun91 (@CCkun91) August 5, 2021

However, there are some changes in this TWAB that have not been so favourably recieved. One such example is what is widely percieved as a large nerf to the top tree of the Dawnblade warlock subclass. Top Tree Dawnblade is one of the most used classes in endgame PvP and also used by the speedrunning community in PvE because of the sheer speeds and "movement tech" that it offers. A Warlock running top tree dawnblade can reach speeds that no other class can reach, due to the "Icarus Dash" ability.

The class currently allows for two of these "dashes" in quick succession, which allows for users to gain competitive advantage by getting to advantageous spots on maps (in PvP) sooner, and progressing through encounters (in PvE) faster. The coming "nerf" is to reduce this down to one dash, with the unlock of a second dash available when the user "specs in" to their grenade ability, which allows them to "eat" their grenade to enable an ability called "Heat Rises". With Heat Rises active you will regain the second dash.

Naturally, this change is a controversial one, and the community concensus seems to be to only apply this nerf to PvP but not PvE. We will have to wait and see if Bungie will relent and apply this to the separate sandboxes. Historically they have not done this for abilities, and only recently with the Stasis subclass nerfs have they even revealed that they have the ability to balance for the separate sandboxes.

Would love some communication if PvE and PvP separation for Icarus Dash is possible, one of my favorite things to do is dropping at a patrol zone and zooming around. It's fun mastering anything that lets you go fast and Icarus Dash seems to be a PvP only issue @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23. — Zachary Chafe (@SwiftyTO) August 5, 2021 A lot of good stuff in the TWAB, but is a massive shame Icarus Dash had to take the hit in PvE due to PvP dominance. Bungie has been better at doing this selective balancing recently with Stasis, so it does make me wonder why it wasn't an option for this? Just seems really weird. — Antivist (@AntivistOnline) August 5, 2021

Another significant change that has been outlined is a nerf to any class sliding, adding a penalty to users attempting to slide into an engagement. This is to attempt to stop the dominance of what the community has termed "Shotgun apes", where with a shotgun you can slide into an engagement, fire, and 9 times out of 10 you will win.

Now, when you slide into an engagement with any weapon you recieve the following weapon penalties: -20 stability, +15% shotgun pellet spread and 1.5x flinch. This is quite a significant change that wil affect all sandboxes, and again the community seems split about it.

destiny 2 is not halo. we are playing a sci fi shooter where i can summon a localised supernova from a dying star and launch it at the enemy but if i slide, oh wow, time for more flinch and harder to use guns! — ben (@cleevsy) August 5, 2021

New update when u slide in destiny 2 it makes a clown honk sound pic.twitter.com/IGrZETtmm3 — jacklyn 💎 (@anyothersky) August 6, 2021 the nerf to sliding nerfs EVERYTHING. it nerfs primaries, snipers, shotguns, everything. so now the casuals have effectively brought destiny 2 backwards. the game will be slower since no one will slide into engagements because of the flinch increase. — peo (@leovahn) August 5, 2021

Personally I'm looking forward to seeing how these changes play out in game, as with Destiny 2 a lot of things on paper don't always feel as good or bad within the game itself.

You can read the full list of changes over at the This Week at Bungie blog post here.