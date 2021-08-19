Leaked support pages on Bungie's official help portal have indicated that Bungie is looking to implement the self proclaimed "Gold Standard" in Anti-Cheat, BattlEye.

From their website:

BattlEye is the gold standard of anti-cheat services because: We relentlessly hunt down any hacks, not stopping until they have been dealt with. This means that BattlEye is constantly evolving to make hacking ever-increasingly harder. We truly care about the games we protect 7 days per week, 365 days per year. We think that anti-cheat is not just a business.

We keep constant personal contact with you, the developer, ensuring that you are always up-to-date on what’s going on behind the scenes. We want to know what you think and how we can additionally help you in making your games more secure. Trust is paramount in everything we do.

Above all, the happiness of your players is our measurement for success. We believe that an anti-cheat should straightfowardly follow its mission and do what it’s meant to do without bothering the player.

The support pages, published in every other language except English, were first noticed by Twitter user @ForcadoUALG and have since been hidden - though searching the german help portal for "BattlEye" does result in some hits.

Bungie is always tight lipped on new features, especially those related to Anti-Cheat so as to not allow the cheaters to get "ahead of the curve". It looks like Bungie is trying to do a little damage control on the news so as to not let the playerbase, who have been plagued by cheating problems in Destiny 2's Crucible since the launch of Shadowkeep back in October of 2019, get too excited by this prospective feature.

Unfortunately it seems that the cat is out of the bag now, and I suspect in the "This Week at Bungie" blog post coming later today we'll either get more information, or a footnote saying that we weren't supposed to see that yet, and to stay tuned for more information as and when Bungie is ready to release it.

It would seem that this feature is not quite ready to launch, as in the above tweet it does say that it will release in Update 3.2.0, however the game is now well past that, and Update 3.3.0 drops on Tuesday, August 24th 2021, so while we don't quite know when BattlEye is coming to Destiny 2, we can now be safe in the knowledge that it is in fact coming.





Update: DestinyTheGame's official Twitter account has confirmed that BattlEye is coming to Destiny 2 next season, on August 24th 2021.





Our partnership with BattlEye will soft launch next Season. Just another step toward a level playing field for all.



Learn more on 8/24: https://t.co/P3UimOS4vk pic.twitter.com/vyrPp8yU57 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 19, 2021







