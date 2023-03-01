Destiny 2 Reignites Fans with Record-Breaking Lightfall Expansion Release

Destiny 2, a favourite amongst the GameFront team, has broken its own record on Steam with the release of its seventh expansion, Lightfall. The expansion is part of the Light & Darkness Saga and sees the Guardians taking on a new mission: preventing the apocalypse.

To do so, they must confront The Witness, a powerful enemy, with a new disciple, Calus. Players must also face the Shadow Legion and the terrifying Tormentors, who are commanded by The Witness and are intent on causing destruction in the technological capital of Neomuna.

The hype surrounding the release of Lightfall has been immense, and this has been reflected in the number of players on Steam. According to the SteamDB website, Destiny 2 peaked at 316,750 concurrent players, the highest number ever registered by the game on Valve's platform. This is a significant increase from the most recent number of concurrent players, which was 128,692. The previous record was set in October 2019 when the game's Shadowkeep expansion was released, gathering 292,513 players.

The Lightfall expansion has brought several changes to the game, including a strong nerf to exotic armour swapping in PvP. Players have also welcomed simplified weapon crafting, a feature the community has long requested. The expansion introduces the new power Strand subclass, which gives players access to powerful new attacks unique to each Guardian class.

While console players have reported issues with playing the new expansion, releasing new content for an online multiplayer game is always a reason for its community to celebrate. With Lightfall, players can continue the Witch Queen era narrative with a battle of epic proportions. The expansion promises conflict, uncertainty, and a new adventure for the Guardians, making it an exciting time for active players to dive into the game's universe. For players who have been away for a while, it is a great time to return and experience the new content.

Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion has already made a significant impact on the game's community, and with new features and content, it is sure to keep players engaged for a long time to come.