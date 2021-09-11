Destiny 2's BattlEye anti-cheat is now auto-banning bad actors

Destiny 2 recently added BattlEye anti-cheat software in a move that, according to Bungie, is "going well" so far - but things have now stepped up, with many noticing that players are getting auto-banned for using some cheats within the game.

According to the latest blog from the developers, the team have "been able to detect and remove numerous players attempting to circumvent our cheat detections while building upon the fresh foundation that BattlEye has provided us," and while they don't share how many players have been banned by this mechanism so far, they state the tech is "going well."

The auto-bans is fully up and running in time for the return of Trials of Osiris this weekend, as part of the ongoing Season of the Lost. The mode has had a major loot overhaul that will hopefully attract more players, especially those who might not be as keen on PvP. It's struggled with cheating in particular, as there's a lot to gain and lose in the mode, so anti-cheat is critical to ensure players are having a good time.

There's no word yet from players as to how well the autobans are working, but hopefully, they're working so well that players aren't encountering as much cheating in the game if any at all. Bungie has stated though that BattlEye is still effectively "getting comfortable" with Destiny 2, so there's some work ahead before it's fully ironed out.