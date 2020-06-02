Destiny 2's next chapter will be revealed June 9th

Destiny 2's upcoming Season 11 and Year 4 will be revealed in detail on the 9th of June, according to Bungie's latest Instagram post.

The short video posted shows a tease of Eris Morn making his way across an icy, barren world, which is being speculated to be Europa. That'd make sense, and it sure looks a lot like Europa.

There's not much we can glean at this stage, although the fact that Eris Morn is centre stage suggests that the new season will focus on The Darkness, something which has remained a mystery throughout Destiny 2's storyline so far.

We'll be sure to bring you further details once the official reveal is held on the 9th of June.