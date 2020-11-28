Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris launch is cancelled last minute

When Destiny 2: Beyond Light was launched back in October, the much-anticipated 'Trials of Osiris' mode, a hardcore version of PvP, was put on hold due to a bug that, according to Bungie, would have negatively impacted the "competitive experience."

As a result, the mode wasn't included with Beyond Light at launch but was due to be released yesterday. Instead of releasing Trials of Osiris, however, Bungie put out a tweet at the last minute stating that due to another, seemingly unrelated issue, the feature has been "disabled for this week," or in other words, it's been cancelled until the team can "determine when it will return."

Due to a recently discovered issue, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for this week. We are currently investigating to determine when it will return. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 27, 2020

There's no word on what this new bug is, or how it relates to the original one - Bungie is somewhat vague about the problems Trials of Osiris faces - but there are several significant bugs in the game right now that might offer us a clue. One example is a glitch that allows certain classes of Guardian to become invisible at the Crucible - they can't be seen, or appear on radar, but can still attack other players.

Many are speculating this bug may be the reason Trials of Osiris is being held back and is demonstrated in the video below;

Destiny 2 has a game breaking bug that lets you go invisible in the crucible mode. Just as Trials of Osiris goes live today cc/ @PaulTassi @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23 @BungieHelp pic.twitter.com/v0L7iWsCIG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 27, 2020

If that is the case, then the issue is indeed unrelated to the original bug that delayed Trials at Beyond Light's launch - which is speculated to have been due to a bug that allowed Sadebinder Warlocks to use their "supers" for an infinite period of time.

Destiny 2 seems to be suffering from increasingly game-breaking bugs and glitches, many of which upset the balance of gameplay and cause great frustration among the community. Given there's a new bug found seemingly every week, I can only imagine that Bungie will need to pull the trigger on Trials eventually...

In the meantime, there's a new Deep Stone Crypt raid to keep players amused, which promises to be the most "complex" raid to date.



